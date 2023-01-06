SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco 49ers will get one of their top players back right in time for the playoffs. ESPN reported Friday that wide receiver Deebo Samuel has been removed from the injury report and is expected to play in the 49ers’ final regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday.

Samuel, 26, was injured against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Dec. 11 when Tampa Bay defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches fell on his leg. He was later diagnosed with an ankle and knee injury.

On Sunday, the 49ers (12-4) can claim the NFC’s top seed with a win over Arizona and a Philadelphia Eagles loss to the New York Giants. If the 49ers do earn the No. 1 seed, they will receive a bye through the first weekend of the playoffs.

Samuel followed up his breakout 2021 season with 840 total yards and five touchdowns in 12 games in 2022. He re-joins a 49ers offense that features stars like running back Christian McCaffrey and left tackle Trent Williams.

In 2021, Samuel earned All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors with 1,405 receiving yards at a league-best 18.2 yards per reception. He also drew attention for his ability to play both wide receiver and running back, pacing the team with eight rushing touchdowns.