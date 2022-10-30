INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — Was Sunday’s game Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara or SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles? 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan admitted in a postgame press conference he was a little confused.

One thing was certain for Shanahan: there were more 49ers fans inside SoFi Stadium.

“There was definitely more red,” Shanahan said after his team’s 31-14 win over the Rams. “It only got stronger throughout the game. It always confuses me a little bit when you’re on the road. I don’t see a play or something, and I hear a cheer. I’m always confused what the cheer is for. But you can see as the game started going, definitely started feeling like we were home.”

When San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garappolo threw a touchdown pass to tight end George Kittle with 6:41 left, a roar from the 49ers crowd in Inglewood could be heard on the FOX broadcast as the road team started to pull away. Cameras panned through the crowd — majority of them wearing red.

Shanahan called the influx of the 49ers fans inside SoFi the “same as usual.” Earlier in the game when the Rams led 7-6 within the second quarter, the telecast showed the SoFi Stadium crowd, visibly more 49ers fans.

Earlier in the year in the NFC Championship, the Rams hosted the 49ers. The home team tried to limit the number of 49ers fans by prioritizing sales to those with billing addresses in the Greater Los Angeles Area.

The Rams went on to win that game, en route to their Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals two weeks later. The Rams left Los Angeles in 1994 and called St. Louis home for the next 20 years. In 2016, the team returned to Los Angeles.