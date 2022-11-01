SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Former San Francisco 49ers general manager John McVay died at 91 years old on Monday, the team announced. McVay spent 22 years with the 49ers and won five Super Bowls.

“This is a very sad day for our organization and the entire football community,” the 49ers said in a statement. “John McVay was a driving force in constructing teams for our five Super Bowl titles. Most importantly, John was a Hall of Fame person who built genuine and sincere relationships with front office staff, coaches and players. John’s commitment and contributions to the 49ers created the standard and tradition we strive to carry on today. Our thoughts and prayers are with the McVay family.”

McVay’s first stint with the 49ers began in 1979 and lasted until 1995. He rejoined the team in 1999 and retired for good after the 2003 season. He held positions such as vice president, general manager and director of football operations.

The Ohio native first worked with legendary coach Bill Walsh to win Super Bowls in the 1981, 1984 and 1988 seasons. Walsh left the team after his last Super Bowl, and his successor George Seifert won the Super Bowl the next season. San Francisco won a fifth Super Bowl in the 1994 season.

McVay helped construct teams loaded with Hall of Fame players such as Joe Montana, Steve Young and Jerry Rice. McVay was named the Sporting News NFL Executive-of-the-Year in 1989.

In 2013, the 49ers inducted McVay into its Hall of Fame. The team’s draft room is named after him.

His grandson, Sean McVay, is the head of coach of the Los Angeles Rams. Last season, Sean’s Rams beat the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game en route to a Super Bowl victory.