SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On Wednesday, the NFL Players Association released its list of the top 50 players commanding the most merchandise sales from March through May. Four San Francisco 49ers made the list.

Tight end George Kittle (#13), quarterback Trey Lance (#19), offensive weapon Deebo Samuel (#23) and defensive end Nick Bosa (#32) were the four to crack the list. San Mateo native Tom Brady topped the list at No. 1.

49ers fans are showing their support for Lance, who is set to take over as the team’s starting quarterback in 2022. Head Coach Kyle Shanahan said on Tuesday that he will move on from Jimmy Garoppolo to Lance, who the team drafted No. 3 overall in 2021.

Kittle, Samuel and Bosa are all established stars who helped the 49ers reach the NFC Championship Game last season. Samuel established himself as one of the league’s unique talents, serving as both a running back and wide receiver.

The Las Vegas Raiders had a heavy presence on the merchandise list as well, with five players cracking the top 50. Newly acquired wide receiver Davante Adams sold the seventh-most gear. He was joined by running back Josh Jacobs (#29), defensive end Maxx Crosby (#30), tight end Darren Waller (#34) and quarterback Derek Carr (#49).

After Brady, the Top 5 of the list was composed of new Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and defending Super Bowl champions Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald.

The list used sales from March 1 to May 31. Merchandise includes jerseys, trading cards, frames photos and much more.