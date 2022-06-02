SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Long-time San Francisco 49ers running back Frank Gore signed a one-day contract to retire with the team, the 49ers announced on Thursday. Gore played 10 seasons for the 49ers (2005-2014) and made the Pro Bowl five times.

“After 10 years in San Francisco and 16 years in the NFL, I can confidently say that I put all I had into the game of football,” Gore said. “Football was and is everything to me. From meetings and film study to practice and just being in the locker room, all of it meant the world to me. I am happy to officially close this chapter of my life and proud of what I was able to accomplish and the legacy I leave behind.”

The 49ers also announced that Gore will be the 31st person to be inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame. He is the 49ers’ all-time franchise leader in rushing attempts, rushing yards and rushing touchdowns.

“We are thrilled to induct Frank Gore into the Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. San Francisco 49ers Hall of Fame, his rightful place among our all-time greats,” said 49ers CEO Jed York. “Frank had to overcome many challenges upon entering the NFL and now leaves the game not only as one of the best backs in NFL history, but one of the best football players ever.

Gore retired from the NFL as the third-leading rusher in league history. His 16,000 yards trail just Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton.

He played for Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills and New York Jets after leaving San Francisco in 2014. He has appeared in more games than any other running back in NFL history.