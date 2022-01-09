49ers complete 17-point comeback vs. Rams to clinch playoff spot in OT thriller

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) celebrates with wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

LOS ANGELES (KRON) — Playoffs!

The San Francisco 49ers have won in overtime by a final score of 27-24 against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday at SoFi Stadium to clinch a playoff berth.

After a Robbie Gould field goal to put the 49ers (10-7) up by three in overtime, the Rams attempted to drive down the field to tie or win the game with a touchdown.

49ers cornerback Ambry Thomas intercepted Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford to seal the team’s comeback win.

But San Francisco needed late-game heroics on offense to force overtime in the first place.

With less than two minutes left, no timeouts, and a 24-17 deficit, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo — on a broken thumb — drove down the field to tie the game with less than 30 seconds remaining.

Garoppolo found Jauan Jenning for a 14-yard touchdown pass.

At halftime, the 49ers looked like they were finished with a 17-3 deficit.

The 49ers came roaring back to score 14 straight points to begin the second half.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel has done it all for the 49ers on offense.

Samuel caught three balls for 89 yards, rushed for 32 yards and a touchdown, and even added one 24-yard touchdown pass.

The 49ers won, so the New Orleans Saints’ win does not affect San Francisco’s playoff spot. The Saints have been eliminated.