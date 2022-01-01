Garoppolo listed as ‘doubtful’ against Texans; 49ers punter off COVID list

FILE – In this Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, file photo, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo passes against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of an NFL football game in Seattle. The San Francisco 49ers have made a big move to grab their quarterback of the future by trading up with Miami for the No. 3 pick in next month’s draft. Drafting a quarterback would likely lead to the end of Jimmy Garoppolo’s tenure in San Francisco either in a trade this season or after a year if the Niners opt to keep a veteran to help ease the transition for a rookie QB. (AP Photo/Scott Eklund, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco 49ers punter Mitch Wishnowsky has cleared protocols and is off the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Saturday.

Wishnowsky was placed on the virus list Monday. If he is a vaccinated player, the punter was able to come back by posting two negative tests 24 hours apart given there are no more symptoms.

The NFL adopted the new CDC guidelines of moving the quarantine period from 10 days to five for all.

The 49ers refrained from signing a replacement punter on Monday with the hope Wishnowsky could clear virus protocols before Sunday’s home game against the Houston Texans.

Garoppolo listed as ‘doubtful’

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was officially listed as ‘doubtful’ by the team on Friday after suffering a Grade 3 sprain in his right thumb.

Garoppolo has missed all three of this week’s practices, the team said.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan held Garoppolo from throwing this week and will reevaluate him Saturday to maximize the signal caller’s chances to play.

Rookie Trey Lance practiced with the starters in preparation to play Sunday in case Garoppolo can’t.

“Anytime you add in a rookie, you want to do everything you can to help the guy out to make it easier,” Shanahan said. “(The team is) helping (Lance) out in walkthroughs… I think guys believe in Trey. I think guys expect him to go out there and play well.”

49ers officially listed out against Houston: linebackers Dre Greenlaw and Azeez Al-Shaair and defensive lineman Maurice Hurst.

San Francisco (8-7) are currently sixth out of seven NFC teams that make the playoffs.

The Philadelphia Eagles, who are also 8-7, sit at the seventh spot, but the 49ers beat them earlier this year to own the tiebreaker.