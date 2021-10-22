49ers’ Garoppolo returns as starter, Lance officially ruled out for Week 7

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 03: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers looks to throw the ball against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will start in Sunday’s Week 7 home game against the Indianapolis Colts, head coach Kyle Shanahan said.

Shanahan said he sees Garoppolo as “100%” for Sunday night.

Garoppolo is scheduled to make his first start since Week 4 against the Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 3.

The 49ers (2-3) officially ruled rookie quarterback Trey Lance out with a knee injury, according to KRON4’s Kate Rooney.

Lance suffered the injury during San Francisco’s Week 5 17-10 road loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 10 where the rookie made his first career start — completing 15-of-29 passes for 192 yards and one interception.

He also added 89 yards rushing on 16 attempts.

The 49ers had their bye week last week.

Garoppolo is unlikely to have eight-time Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams protecting him.

Williams is listed as ‘doubtful’ with an ankle and elbow injury.

Rookie Jaylon Moore will start at left tackle if Williams is not available.

Tight end George Kittle will also be out as he is still on the team’s injury reserve list.

#49ers status report:



Out



DL Maurice Hurst (calf), DT Javon Kinlaw (knee), QB Trey Lance (knee)



Doubtful



T Trent Williams (ankle, elbow)



Questionable



LB Marcell Harris (thumb) — Kate Rooney (@TheKateRooney) October 22, 2021

Other players listed out for the 49ers are defensive linemen Maurice Hurst (calf) and Javon Kinlaw (knee).

Linebacker Marcell Harris is listed as questionable with a thumb injury.