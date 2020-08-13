George Kittle signs 5-year, $75 million extension with 49ers

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – George Kittle has reportedly signed a 5-year agreement with the San Francisco 49ers, according to NFL‘s Ian Rapoport.

Kittle will receive more than half of the $75 million deal in guarantees.

Details are being finalized.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

