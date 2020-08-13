George Kittle signs 5-year, $75 million extension with 49ers

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – George Kittle has reportedly signed a 5-year agreement with the San Francisco 49ers, according to NFL‘s Ian Rapoport.

Kittle will receive more than half of the $75 million deal in guarantees.

The #49ers & star TE George Kittle are in agreement on a 5-year, $75M extension, sources tell me & @MikeSilver, one that gives him more than half of it in guarantees. Language is being worked on, but numbers are there. One of their top players, this was a big-time priority 💰💰💰 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 13, 2020

Details are being finalized.

