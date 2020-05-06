Giving Tuesday: 49ers Foundation gives back to community

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Giving Tuesday usually follows Cyber Monday but due to the pandemic, today is Giving Tuesday.

Everyone in the Bay Area knows the 49ers — Winners of five Super Bowl rings, reigning NFC Champs but not everyone knows the 49ers Foundation.

“Right now as we speak we are actively working on online webinars and forums that we can actively roll out for people to participate and still feel connected to the organization, to our work in the community,” Justin Prettyman said.

Under normal circumstances, the foundation works with 100,000 students and teachers in the Bay Area during the school year, providing a supportive “steam” curriculum and their “prep” program to encourage physical activity.

During the health crisis, they’re turning their programs virtual and also urging 49ers fans to participate in May 5’s “Giving Tuesday Now” campaign.

“This is our way of connecting with our fans, and through the Giving Tuesday movement, we’re really encouraging our fans, yes, it would be nice if they logged onto our website which is 49ers.com/givingtuesdaynow, and made a donation, but at the end of the day we really want you to get out there and help the community in any way that suits you best,” Prettyman said.

Not everyone has the means to donate, especially right now, so the foundation suggests acts like Facetiming a friend, or buying groceries for a neighbor, can be contributions that are just as meaningful.

“You can give sweat equity, and you can get out there and make positive change in your community, and that’s what we’re really encouraging folks to do, and that’s what our partners Levi’s and Cisco are encouraging folks to do as well,” Prettyman said.

It’s still unclear when or if the 49ers will get back on the football field this year but for now, they hope the foundation scores a touchdown with Giving Tuesday now.

