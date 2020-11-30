Gould hits FG at gun, 49ers hand Rams first SoFi loss, 23-20

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Robbie Gould made a 42-yard field goal as time expired, and the San Francisco 49ers snapped their three-game losing streak with a 23-20 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.
The 49ers swept their season series with the Rams for the second straight year. Nick Mullens passed for 253 yards and led two late scoring drives for the defending NFC champion Niners.
Aaron Donald forced a fumble and Troy Hill returned it 20 yards for a touchdown late in the third quarter, but the Rams’ top-ranked defense couldn’t keep the Niners out of field goal range late.
