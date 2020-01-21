Green Bay police chief makes good on NFC wager with San Francisco PD after 49ers’ win

GREEN BAY, Wis. (KRON) — He said it would be hard to find 49ers’ jersey in Wisconsin — but apparently Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith found one, following through on the bet he made with San Francisco’s police chief last week ahead of Sunday’s NFC Championship game.

With the Green Bay Packers’ loss to the Niners on Sunday, the police chief was forced to wear a San Francisco jersey — all thanks the friendly wager Smith made with San Francisco’s Police Chief Bill Scott.

“Congratulations to Chief William Scott and the San Francisco Police Department on a San Francisco 49ers victory last night. Best of luck representing the NFC at the Super bowl in Miami,” Green Bay police posted on Facebook Monday.

Last week, Green Bay was a bit over-confident, assuming the Packers would take home the win.

“It would be a little difficult to find a 49er jersey in Wisconsin, but we are confident it won’t be needed,” the Green Bay Police Department said on social media on Wednesday.

If the Niners had lost Sunday’s game, San Francisco’s police chief would’ve had to wear a Packers jersey.

On Twitter Monday, Chief Scott said, “Hats off to the Green Bay @packers who’ve had an amazing season and have represented their city so proudly! We’re thrilled for our NFC Champion @49ers and await another @Superbowl victory in Miami!

As part of the bet, Green Bay Police also donated money to San Francisco Police Officer’s Association.

Smith and Scott go way back — working as partners at the Los Angeles Police Department for more than 20 years.

The fire departments in the two cities had a similar wager — but it’s unclear at this point whether the losing department is following through with the terms of the bet.

Are you ready for the big game this Sunday? 🏈



The Green Bay Metro Fire Department and the San Francisco Fire Department are! 🚒🙂 #FirePrevention @SFFDPIO @SFFDEDU @49ers @packers @KiddeSafety pic.twitter.com/wmDPx86eaT — Green Bay Metro Fire Department (@GBMFD) January 16, 2020