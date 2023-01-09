SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — The San Francisco 49ers are rolling into the NFL postseason red-hot — winners of their last 10 contests. The first team in their way is their NFC West rival Seattle Seahawks, who are surprisingly back in the playoffs after trading quarterback Russell Wilson in the offseason. The showdown kicks off at 1:30 p.m. PT on Saturday.

The 49ers have not lost since rookie quarterback Brock Purdy took over for Jimmy Garoppolo, and the demand to see Purdy’s first postseason game is high. Attending the game will likely cost at least $150.

KRON4 checked ticket prices on Ticketmaster, StubHub and SeatGeek on Monday night to find the cheapest seat available.

On the three sites, SeatGeek offered the cheapest ticket as of Monday night, which was going for $143 before fees. After fees, the price shot up to $202. The seat is in row 22 of section 405.

The cheapest seat on StubHub was in section 404, costing $171. On Ticketmaster, a seat in section 402 was going for $175 Monday night.

Those looking to get a closer seat will have to pony up even more. On SeatGeek, one ticket in section 129, row 28 was going for $238 before fees on Monday night. However, fees kicked the ticket’s price up to $331. The cheapest field-level ticket on Ticketmaster was priced at $266 before fees and $323 after fees.

The best available seat in the house on SeatGeek was in section 140, row 1, going for $3,035 before fees. However, there was a ticket available in section 137, located at midfield, for $1,038. On Ticketmaster, there were VIP tickets ranging from $900 to $4,000 before fees.