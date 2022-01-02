How 49ers can clinch a playoff spot in upcoming season finale

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance, left, celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass to Deebo Samuel, middle, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/John Hefti)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — With rookie quarterback Trey Lance in his second career start, the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Houston Texans 23-7 Sunday afternoon at Levi’s Stadium.

The 49ers move to 9-7 and currently sit at sixth in the NFC playoff standings.

However, with the Vikings’ loss to the Packers, the Eagles (9-7) clinched a playoff spot and hold the seventh and final playoff spot because the 49ers own the tiebreaker — thanks to a Week 2 win in Philadelphia.

(49ers have not clinched because the 8-8 Saints own the tiebreaker with a better record against division opponents.)

With one game to go, here’s a breakdown of how the red and gold can make the playoffs.

Scenario 1: 49ers defeat the Los Angeles Rams in Week 18

This is a simple one: win and you’re in — clinching the sixth seed in the NFC.

San Francisco won its last five games against the Rams.

However, the Rams (12-4), playing to secure the No. 2 seed, have plenty to play for. They’ll also look to break their losing streak against a divisional rival.

With the status of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo uncertain, it won’t be an easy task.

If the 49ers pull off the road win, they are ensured a playoff spot.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1:25 p.m. at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Scenario 2: 49ers lose to Rams AND Falcons defeat Saints

Even with a loss in the regular-season finale, the 49ers can still make the playoffs.

But their fate would be in the hands of the Atlanta Falcons winning a home game against New Orleans.

The Falcons (7-9) have nothing to play for while the Saints are fighting for their playoff spot.

If the Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys (11-5), Philadelphia moves to 10-7 and the sixth seed while the 49ers would be 9-8 as the seventh seed.

If Dallas wins, the Eagles (9-8) would be the seventh seed because San Francisco would own the head-to-head tiebreaker.

How 49ers miss the playoffs

Long story short, the 49ers should treat the Rams game as a must-win. Win and they’re in.

The way the 49ers miss the playoffs is by losing to the Rams AND the Saints beat the Falcons.

