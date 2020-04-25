‘It’s been a hell of a ride’: 49ers Joe Staley announces retirement after 13 seasons

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 21: Offensive tackle Joe Staley #74 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates the 34-31 win over the Los Angeles Rams at Levi’s Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – 49ers offensive tackle Joe Staley has announced his retirement from the NFL on Saturday, according to the San Francisco 49ers.

Staley is a three-time All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowl selection.

He was selected in the first round of the 2007 NFL Draft by the 49ers beginning his 13-year-career with the team.

Staley started all 181 regular season games that he appeared in, in addition to two Super Bowls.

Finishing his career, Staley ranked 5th in the franchise for most games played by an offensive lineman.

Staley tweeted on Saturday morning saying, “It’s been a hell of a ride. Thank you.”

49ers CEO Jed York said in a statement:

“For the last 13 years, Joe Staley conducted himself in a manner that epitomizes the 49ers way and set a tremendous example for his teammates and our community. A consummate professional, one of the best players in the game and a great human being, Joe has left an indelible mark on this franchise and everyone he has come into contact with throughout his career. His passion, sense of humor and heart are just a few of the many traits that allowed him not only to be a team leader but also an ambassador for our game and the Bay Area.



One of the most respected and well-liked players in the NFL, Joe was integral to the success our organization has experienced over the last decade. I know Joe wrestled for some time with this decision because of his love for the 49ers and the game of football. As he walks away, my hope is that he does so knowing how greatly appreciated he is by the 49ers organization, my family, and our Faithful fans.



Forever a member of the 49ers family, Joe holds a special place in our hearts and will go down as one of the true greats in the storied history of our franchise. I look forward to supporting him, his wife, Carrie, and his daughters, Grace and Audrey, as they embark on the next chapter of life.”

