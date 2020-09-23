Knee injury may keep 49ers’ Tevin Coleman off the field for 4 weeks: report

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Tevin Coleman could be out for the next four weeks with a knee injury.

The runningback will likely go on injured reserve, said 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan on Wednesday.

49ers’ HC Kyle Shanahan said RB Tevin Coleman likely will go on injured reserve with a knee injury that could keep him out at least four weeks. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 23, 2020

Two days ago, NFL Insider Adam Schefter tweeted out the possibility, saying the 49ers are expected to play without both Coleman and Raheem Mostert in this Sunday’s game against the Giants.

They’re not the only injured players. Nick Bosa tore his ACL when he was blocked in the first quarter in last Sunday’s game. Then, Solomon Thomas also tore his ACL. Mostert was also injured during this game, spraining his MCL.

The injuries had the San Francisco team questioning the turf at MetLife Stadium, which the NFL reviewed and said is up to standard.

