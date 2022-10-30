INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — Talk about doing it all. San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey did more than what his position’s duties usually entail.

McCaffrey caught a touchdown pass, rushed and threw one in during the 49ers’ 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Sunday. He is the first player to accomplish that feat since 2005 when LaDainian Tomlinson did it against the then-Oakland Raiders on Oct. 16 that year.

Early in the second quarter, McCaffrey threw a 34-yard pass to receiver Brandon Aiyuk. McCaffrey then followed it up with a 9-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Jimmy Garappolo in the third quarter.

McCaffrey completed the trifecta with a 1-yard rushing score with 12:07 left in the fourth quarter.

McCaffrey, 26, was acquired via trade from the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 20. He was named 1st Team All-Pro in 2019 after recording over 1,000 yards rushing and receiving.

This isn’t the first time McCaffrey accomplished the trifecta in one game.

While at Stanford, he had a record night in 2015 against USC in the Pac-12 Championship. McCaffrey threw an 11-yard touchdown, ran in a 10-yard touchdown and caught a 28-yard pass in a winning effort.

