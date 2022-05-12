(KTXL) — The NFL released the entire schedule for the 2022 season Thursday night including the full 17-game slate for the San Francisco 49ers.

Prior to Thursday’s release, the 49ers’ opponents for weeks one, two, and 11 were confirmed by the team and the NFL.

The 49ers will open the season on Sept. 11 on the road against the Chicago Bears and will hold their season opener against the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 18. Both of those games will be broadcast on FOX40.

Other notable games include a Monday Night Football matchup against the Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City and a road contest against the Las Vegas Raiders, their former Bay Area rival. The latter game will be broadcasted on FOX40 on New Years Day at 1:05 p.m.

It’ll be the red and gold’s first trip to Vegas since the Raiders’ relocation. The 49ers defeated the Raiders 34-3 in their last meeting in 2018 when both teams were located in the Bay Area.

Here is the 49ers’ complete 17-game 2022 schedule:

Week 1: at Chicago Bears, Sept. 11, 10 a.m. PST on FOX40

Week 2: vs. Seattle Seahawks, Sept. 18, 1:05 PST on FOX40

Week 3: at Denver Broncos. Sept. 25, 5:20 PST

Week 4: vs. Los Angeles Rams, Oct. 3, 5:15 PST

Week 5: ar Carolina Panthers, Oct. 9, 1:05 PST

Week 6: at Atlanta Falcons, Oct. 16, 10 a.m. on FOX40

Week 7: vs. Kansas City Chiefs, Oct. 23, 1:25 PST on FOX40

Week 8: at Rams, Oct. 30, 1:25 PST on FOX40

Week 10: vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Nov. 13, 5:20 PST

Week 11: at Arizona Cardinals (in Mexico City), Nov. 21, 5:15 p.m. PST

Week 12: vs. New Orleans Saints, Nov. 27, 1:25 PST on FOX40

Week 13: vs. Miami Dolphins, Dec. 4, 1:05 PST on FOX40

Week 14: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dec. 11, 1:25 PST on FOX40

Week 15: at Seahawks, Dec. 15, 5:15 PST

Week 16: vs. Washington Commanders, Dec. 24, 1:05 PST

Week 17: at Las Vegas Raiders, Jan. 1, 1:05 PST on FOX40

Week 18: vs. Cardinals, Jan. 7 or 8, TBD

The 49ers will look to return to the playoffs after coming close to a Super Bowl appearance this past season.

After clinching a playoff spot with a 10-7 record, the 49ers made a deep postseason run as the No. 6 seed in the NFC. The 49ers’ playoff run ended with a 20-17 loss in the NFC Championship against the Rams, who eventually won the Super Bowl.

The 2022 season will end with the Super Bowl on Feb. 12, 2023 on FOX40. The game will take place at State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals, in Glendale.