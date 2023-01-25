SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa has been named the 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year by the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA), which made its announcement Wednesday.

Bosa led the NFL with 18.5 sacks, which is the second-most in 49ers history.

He also recorded an NFL-high 48 quarterback hits, which was 13 more than the next best (Raiders DE Maxx Crosby), according to Pro-Football-Reference. Bosa added 19 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and recorded at least one sack in 13 games.

The 2019 No. 2 overall pick had a season-high 3.0 sacks against the Miami Dolphins in Week 13.

Bosa, 25, becomes the third 49ers player to be named PFWA’s Defensive Player of the Year since the award began in 1992. Cornerback Deion Sanders (1994) and defensive tackle Dana Stubblefield (1997) are the other two.

The honor adds to Bosa’s list of accolades this season: NFC Defensive Player of the Month (November), 2x NFC Defensive Player of the Week and 1st Team All-Pro by The Associated Press.

The PFWA also named Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes the NFL MVP and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson the Offensive Player of the Year.

The PFWA is made up of accredited writers who cover the NFL and the 32 teams daily. Along with The Associated Press, the PFWA is one of the two most widely-recognized organizations when it comes to NFL awards.