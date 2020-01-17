Niners gear up for big NFC Championship game vs. Packers

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The excitement is building for the NFC Championship game between the 49ers and Green Bay Packers.

The game kicks off Sunday afternoon at Levi’s Stadium.

The 49ers have been gearing up for the big game at home.

After missing practice on Wednesday due to ankle soreness, superstar tight end George Kittle is back on the field and will play on Sunday.

Jimmy Garoppolo and offense were seen getting their reps in too.

The Niners defense will also be healthy.

We’re going to need that as they take on Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.

Back in November, they crushed them, with Niners offense scoring 37 points and the defense sacking Rodgers five times.

Kickoff on Sunday is set for 3:40 p.m.

The winner of this NFC championship game will win the George Halas trophy and then move on to Superbowl LIV in Miami.

For fans traveling to the game, CalTrain will offer extra service to Levi’s Stadium.

Sunday morning there will be one additional train from San Francisco to the Mountain View station.

After the game, CalTrain will operate a special northbound train that leaves the Mountain View station 75 minutes after the game, or when the train is full.

Even local police departments are getting in on all the championship fun.

San Francisco police chief Bill Scott called out his former LAPD partner and current Green Bay police chief Andrew Smith for a friendly wager.

The chief says if the Niners win this Sunday, the Green Bay chief will have to wear a 49ers jersey and donate $50 to the San Francisco Police Foundation.

Now if the Niners lose, Chief Scott will wear a Packers jersey and donate $50 to the Green Bay Police Foundation.

