Packers head coach discusses connection to 49ers, gives praise to Kittle and Bosa

SANTA CLARA (KRON) – The Green Bay Packers are coming into town Sunday night to take on the San Francisco 49ers and lots of familiar faces will meet again.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur used to work with 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan during their time with the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Redskins.

Matt LaFleur’s brother, Mike LaFleur is currently serving as a coordinator under Kyle Shanahan.

49ers current running back coach Bobby Turner, also worked during the same seasons of Matt and Kyle while with the Falcons and Redskins.

49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and Matt LaFleur served as graduate assistants in 2004 at Central Michigan.

Packers head coach spoke with Bay Area reporters on Wednesday about what it’s like to see all these connections come together again.

“This isn’t the first time I’ve gone against this staff. I was in LA for that 2017 season and it was a little bit weird the first time we played. It’s always good seeing those guys… There’s a lot of people I care about on that staff (49ers). At the end of the day this is the National Football League. And at the end of the day to us, it’s just another game. This is one of the top teams in the National Football League,” LaFleur said.

While Green Bay prepares to take on San Francisco, the 49ers are rehabbing multiple injuries that continue to pile up.

One crucial player the 49ers could be without this Sunday, is tight end George Kittle.

LaFleur praised the tight end on Wednesday for his capabilities.

“One thing I think I respect so much of George Kittle is he is a complete football player. I think he is as good in the run game as he is in the pass game. And I think he’s a arguably the best tight end in the game,” LaFleur said.

When asking the head coach what he thought about the 49ers defense, one player quickly came to mind. Rookie, Nick Bosa.

“I mean some of the plays he’s made are absolutely incredible. He’s consistently in the back field disrupting and the motor on him is incredible and it doesn’t shock me because his brother’s the same way. Ya know, they’re both gonna go. Anytime you get a talented player with a motor is a nightmare for the offense and I think guys like that, they become future Hall of Famers,” explained LaFleur.

The Packers will go head-to-head against the 49ers Sunday night at Levi’s Stadium.