POLL: Who will score the first touchdown for the 49ers?

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The 49ers kicked off Super Bowl week with opening night.

The players talked less about the game plan and more about the excitement of being on football’s biggest stage.

They take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 2.

You can get in on the fun with a daily poll we’ll be posting every day leading up to the big game.

Today’s question is – Who will score the first touchdown for the 49ers?

You can check out the results every day at 4 p.m. on KRON4’s 49ers special.

Latest Stories: