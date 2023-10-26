SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco 49ers Brock Purdy was placed in concussion protocol after the team’s 22-17 loss on Monday night against the Vikings. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday the second-year quarterback started to have concussion symptoms on the plane ride back from Minnesota.

Signs were pointing to backup Sam Darnold getting the start on Sunday should Purdy not be cleared. However, Purdy was back in practice on Thursday (see video below shot by KRON4’s Kate Rooney).

With Purdy back on the practice field, he has cleared at least one step in the NFL’s five-step process for returning from concussion protocol. Per NFL policy, the 49ers are not able to disclose what stage in the concussion protocol Purdy is in at the moment.

A viral video on X shows the moment Purdy took a hit to the head on a quarterback sneak. He stayed in the game after that play and later threw two costly fourth-quarter interceptions.

Purdy is expected to speak to the media around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.