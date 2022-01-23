Rams-49ers set for NFC Championship game in Los Angeles

Los Angeles Rams inside linebacker Troy Reeder (51) tackles San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It’s set.

San Francisco versus Los Angeles part three.

After defeating the defending Super Bowl champs Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30-27 on Sunday, the Rams and 49ers will meet again for the third time this year in the NFC Championship game at SoFi Stadium.

The winner punches their ticket to Super Bowl LVI.

The 49ers won both matchups against the Rams this season: once in Santa Clara and the other in Los Angeles.

Most recently on Jan. 9, the 49ers won on the road in a must-win game to clinch a playoff spot. They were down 17-0 and came back to beat the Rams in overtime 27-24.

San Francisco has won the last six games against the Rams, sweeping the season series in three straight years.

Since head coach Kyle Shanahan took over in 2017, the 49ers are 7-3 against their NFC West rivals in Southern California.

This story will be updated.