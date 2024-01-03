(KRON) — The NFL announced the rosters for the Pro Bowl on Wednesday, and the San Francisco 49ers will be well represented. Nine 49ers were named to the NFC’s Pro Bowl roster, led by quarterback Brock Purdy, who received more votes than any other NFL player.

Purdy, who helped the 49ers to a No. 1 seed in his first full season as a starter, received 451,864 fan votes. Running back Christian McCaffrey and tight end George Kittle were No. 2 and No. 4 on that list. Both were named to the roster.

Purdy is second in the NFL in passing yards. McCaffrey is leading the NFL in rushing yards by a wide margin. Kittle leads all tight ends in receiving yards.

Two other offensive players — left tackle Trent Williams and fullback Kyle Juszczyk — made the game as well.

On the other side of the ball, defensive linemen Nick Bosa and Javon Hargrave, cornerback Charvarius Ward and linebacker Fred Warner made the game.

The 49ers’ nine players on the Pro Bowl roster are the most of any team in the NFL. The franchise has not had that many players make the game since 2013.

Even so, there could have been more 49ers on the team. Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is sixth in the NFL in receiving yards but was named an alternate. Deebo Samuel, who has more than 1,000 yards from scrimmage and 12 touchdowns, is also an alternate.