(KRON) — Many football fans cannot name their favorite team’s long snapper, but every NFL squad has one of these specialists on its roster.

The San Francisco 49ers’ long snapper is Taybor Pepper, who has been with the team since 2020. Pepper says anyone can pull off a long snap, but the key to being a quality NFL long snapper is consistency.

“Anyone can long snap,” he told Red and Gold Zone. “Anyone can throw the ball back to the punter 15 yards given enough tries, but what separates bad long snappers from good long snappers from great long snappers is consistency.”

Pepper has devoted himself to long snapping since the eighth grade. To hear how Pepper became a long snapper and how he ended up with the 49ers, watch Red and Gold Zone’s interview with him using the video player above.