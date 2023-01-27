(KRON) — Can’t make it out to Philadelphia to see the San Francisco 49ers take on the Eagles in the NFC Championship? Although the game isn’t at home, there are still plenty of opportunities to watch the game with the 49ers Faithful.
Kickoff between the 49ers and Eagles is set for noon PT on Sunday, Jan. 29. Here’s a list of watch parties in San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose to support the Red and Gold.
San Francisco
- The Crossing at East Cut
- 200 Folsom Street
- Doors open 11 a.m.
- Official watch party hosted by 49ers
- The San Francisco Athletic Club
- Connecticut Yankee
- 100 Connecticut Street
- The Showdown
- 1268 Grant Avenue
- Doors at 11 a.m.
- Thriller Social Club
- 508 4th Street
- Doors open at 11 a.m.
- Golden Gate Tap Room
- 449 Powell Street
- The place does not take reservations, and there is a $10 cash cover charge.
- Kezar Pub
- 770 Stanyan Street
Oakland
- The Athletic Club Oakland
- 59 Grand Avenue
- Book a reservation here.
- 59 Grand Avenue
- Plank
- 98 Broadway
- Information on the watch party can be viewed here.
- Mushin Sports Lounge
- 1814 Franklin Street #5G
- You can make reservations on their website.
- 1814 Franklin Street #5G
KRON On is streaming news live now
San Jose
- San Pedro Social
- 163 W Santa Clara Street
- Doors open at 11 a.m.; entry is first come, first serve.
- Rookies Sports Lodge (Two Locations)
- 99 South First Street
- 1535 Meridian Avenue
- No reservations; first come, first serve
Other Watch Parties
There is also an official 49ers watch party in Philadelphia, the team said in a press release. It will be held at Victory Beer Hall at Xfinity Live at 1100 Pattison Ave. in Philadelphia, PA.