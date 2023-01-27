(KRON) — Can’t make it out to Philadelphia to see the San Francisco 49ers take on the Eagles in the NFC Championship? Although the game isn’t at home, there are still plenty of opportunities to watch the game with the 49ers Faithful.

Kickoff between the 49ers and Eagles is set for noon PT on Sunday, Jan. 29. Here’s a list of watch parties in San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose to support the Red and Gold.

San Francisco

Oakland

San Jose

San Pedro Social 163 W Santa Clara Street Doors open at 11 a.m.; entry is first come, first serve.

Rookies Sports Lodge (Two Locations) 99 South First Street 1535 Meridian Avenue No reservations; first come, first serve

Other Watch Parties

There is also an official 49ers watch party in Philadelphia, the team said in a press release. It will be held at Victory Beer Hall at Xfinity Live at 1100 Pattison Ave. in Philadelphia, PA.