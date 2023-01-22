SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — “Oh, what a catch by Kittle! Are you kidding?”

Those were the words from FOX play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt after 49ers tight end George Kittle made a highlight-reel circus catch during San Francisco’s 19-12 win over the Dallas Cowboys Sunday at Levi’s Stadium.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Replay of the catch shows the pass from rookie quarterback Brock Purdy hit Kittle twice in the helmet before the Pro Bowl tight end fell to the ground and secured the ball.

The 30-yard grab happened with about five minutes left in the third. Kittle’s catch proved to be significant as it led to San Francisco’s only touchdown drive in the game when Christian McCaffrey ran in for a two-yard score 10 plays later.

Kittle celebrates after catching a pass during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff game (AP Photo). Kittle celebrates after catching a pass against the Cowboys during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff game. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

The video of the catch has garnered over 476,000 views on NFL’s Twitter and another 142,000 on the 49ers’ Twitter page.

Kittle caught five passes for 95 yards to help send the 49ers (13-4 regular-season record) to Philadelphia (14-3) in next Sunday’s NFC Championship. That game is scheduled for a noon kickoff and will be televised on FOX.