Report: 49ers’ Kwon Alexander out for season with torn pectoral

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 27: Kwon Alexander #56 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter at Levi’s Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco 49ers’ linebacker Kwon Alexander reportedly tore his pectoral during Thursday night’s game.

Alexander will be out for the season due to the injury, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

With the MRI confirming that his pec is torn, 49ers' LB Kwon Alexander's season is over. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2019

Th 49ers (8-0) remain undefeated following a 28-25 road win over the Arizona Cardinals Thursday night.

The Niners are 8-0 for the second time in team history, and have won five straight road wins for the first time since 1997.

The 49ers will host the Seattle Seahawks on November 11.

