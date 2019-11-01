Report: 49ers’ Kwon Alexander out for season with torn pectoral

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco 49ers’ linebacker Kwon Alexander reportedly tore his pectoral during Thursday night’s game.
Alexander will be out for the season due to the injury, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Th 49ers (8-0) remain undefeated following a 28-25 road win over the Arizona Cardinals Thursday night.
The Niners are 8-0 for the second time in team history, and have won five straight road wins for the first time since 1997.
The 49ers will host the Seattle Seahawks on November 11.
