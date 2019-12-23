Report: Marshawn Lynch will return to Seattle for Week 17 matchup against San Francisco

(KRON) – The Seattle Seahawks aren’t going down without a fight against the San Francisco 49ers, in a Sunday night showdown that decides who will be the No. 1 seed in the NFC West.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, former Seahawks’ running back Marshawn Lynch will be taking the field this weekend for Sunday Night Football.

Schefter announced Monday evening, Lynch signed a deal for this year only, to play in the last game and postseason.

New/old Seahawks’ RB Marshawn Lynch signed a deal for this year only – the last regular-season game and the postseason, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 24, 2019

Earlier in the day on Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, “Marshawn Lynch and the Seahawks are open to a reunion, and Lynch has told people he plans to travel to Seattle today to discuss it, sources tell me, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero. ‘BeastMode’ could be back in Seattle.”

Shortly after Rapoport went on to say Lynch and the Seattle organization have always maintained a great relationship.

Seattle Seahawks’ head coach Pete Carroll commented on the potential addition of Lynch on radio station, “710 ESPN Seattle.”

“We’re going to give him a really good chance to come back and play for us,” Carroll said.

The inquiring of Lynch comes after Carroll announced on Sunday three offensive players from Seattle would miss Week 17.

Seahawks’ running backs Chris Carson is sidelined after suffering a hip injury, CJ Prosise broke his arm and offensive tackle Duane Brown will undergo knee surgery.

Will the addition of Lynch help Seattle come out on top against San Francisco? We’ll have to wait and see.

