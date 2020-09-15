Report: San Francisco 49ers sign Mohamed Sanu to a one-year deal

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – AUGUST 26: Mohamed Sanu Sr. #14 of the New England Patriots makes a run during Patriots Training camp at Gillette Stadium on August 26, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – The San Francisco 49ers are signing wide receiver, Mohamed Sanu to a one-year deal, according to Sanu’s agent, Mike McCartney.

Earlier this week, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters and was asked about the possibility of Sanu joining the wide receiver corps.

“We’ll see how these injuries go, but I love Sanu,” Shanahan said. “He’s a hell of a player. So him being out there is always a possibility. We’ll look into everything we have, though. But I wouldn’t rule that out at all. He’s available, and he’s definitely a guy I really respect, and I think everyone in this league respects. So we’ll see how it goes this week.

The wide receiver played in Atlanta in 2016 when Shanahan was the Falcons’ offensive coordinator.

San Francisco needs help at the wide receiver position as injuries continue to be a factor for the wide receiver corps and the addition of Sanu could be a perfect addition for the group.

Latest Posts: