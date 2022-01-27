San Francisco 49ers embrace ‘road warrior’ mentality

San Francisco 49ers’ Robbie Gould celebrates after making the game-winning field goal during the second half of an NFC divisional playoff NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. The 49ers won 13-10 to advance to the NFC Chasmpionship game. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — With Sunday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Rams set to be an electric environment between two NFC rivals, the 49ers have had to travel extensively in their quest for a Super Bowl

Both the 49ers and Rams are coming off thrilling wins over Green Bay and Tampa Bay, respectively.

The stage is now set for a third matchup between the Rams and 49ers this season.

Ahead of Sunday’s matchup, the Rams front office allegedly attempted to restrict ticket sales to the game only to residents of the greater Los Angeles region.

The ban has since been lifted and anyone can buy tickets to the game.

Road Warriors

The 49ers are looking to continue to make history this Sunday — of the seven teams that previously won the Super Bowl as a wild card, none have traveled as much as San Francisco has, so far.

Sunday’s matchup vs the Rams will be the team’s seventh road game in nine weeks.

The most any wild card champion has traveled were six games in the nine leading up to a Super Bowl.

The nine road game stretch kicked off in week 13 at Seattle (loss) then visits to Cincinnati (win) on Dec. 12, Tennessee (loss) on Dec. 23, Los Angeles (win) on Jan. 9, Dallas (win) on Jan. 16, Green Bay (win) last week, and back again to Los Angeles this upcoming Sunday.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, right, calls an audible at the line of scrimmage while fullback Kyle Juszczyk listens during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Seattle. The Seahawks won 30-23. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) catches a pass during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, left, is sacked by San Francisco 49ers defensive end Samson Ebukam, center, in the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) reacts on his touchdown during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

San Francisco 49ers defensive back K’Waun Williams (24) celebrates an interception with outside linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (51) and others during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

“I think guys were a little tired at the beginning of the week, but I think we’re ready to go. I don’t mind the traveling, you get a sit in a hotel room a lot more, you get a long plane ride,” head coach Kyle Shanahan said last Friday leading up to the NFC Divisional matchup against Green Bay.

“I mean you rest when you’re at home too, but people have families, it’s harder to just sit there and zone out when you’re around your whole family instead of just sitting in a hotel room, so I think our guys get to sleep, we catch up,” Shanahan added.

“There’s nothing we like more than being at home and being in our own stadium with our fans and the noise, but besides that. We don’t mind going on the road either.”

Quest for six

The 49ers have won five Super Bowl titles, the last coming during the 1994 season after defeating the San Diego Chargers 49-26.

San Francisco has reached the Super Bowl a total of seven times and twice in the last ten years during the 2012 and 2019 seasons.

This season, the 49ers swept Los Angeles and come into Sunday’s matchup with a six-game regular-season winning streak against their NFC West rival.

Sunday’s matchup vs the Rams is set to kick off at 3 p.m. from SoFi Stadium.