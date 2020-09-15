San Francisco 49ers George Kittle suffers knee sprain

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – The San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle says he’s feeling fantastic after suffering a left knee sprain against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday afternoon.

The 49ers are started off Week 1 with a loss, as they fell short to the Cardinals, 24-20.

Viewers at home started to worry as the tight end could be seen walking to the locker room with the team doctor at the end of the first half.

After the game, George Kittle spoke with reporters and when asked about the injury Kittle said, “I feel fantastic. Not an issue at all.”

Following the match up, head coach Kyle Shanahan provided an update on Monday as to the tight end’s injury status, “He has a knee sprain,” Shanahan said.

“We’ll see how he comes in on Wednesday. He was a little sore today, but we’ll wait to see how he is on Wednesday to see if he’s able to practice or see if he’s able to give it a go this week. I know there will be some question.”

The 49ers are headed to the East Coast for the next two games as they are scheduled to take on the New York Jets, followed by the New York Giants.

