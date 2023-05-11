(KRON) — The San Francisco 49ers’ schedule for the 2023 season was released Thursday afternoon. The 49ers will play on Thanksgiving (Nov. 23) when they travel to Seattle and face NFC West rival Seahawks. The Baltimore Ravens come to town on Christmas Day.
San Francisco will play in its first Thanksgiving game since 2014 when it lost to the Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium. The 49ers last played on Dec. 25 back in 1993.
The 49ers travel to Philadelphia to face the Eagles on Week 13 in a rematch of last year’s NFC Championship.
Here’s the full schedule below:
|Game
|Time/Network*
|Week 1: Sunday 9/10
|49ers at Pittsburgh Steelers
|10 a.m./FOX
|Week 2: Sunday 9/17
|49ers at Los Angeles Rams
|1:05 p.m./FOX
|Week 3: Thursday 9/21
|New York Giants at 49ers
|5:15 p.m./Prime
|Week 4: Sunday 10/1
|Arizona Cardinals at 49ers
|1:25 p.m./FOX
|Week 5: Sunday 10/8
|Dallas Cowboys at 49ers
|5:20 p.m./NBC
|Week 6: Sunday 10/15
|49ers at Cleveland Browns
|10 a.m./FOX
|Week 7: Monday 10/23
|49ers at Minnesota Vikings
|5:15 p.m./ESPN
|Week 8: Sunday 10/29
|Cincinnati Bengals at 49ers
|1:25 p.m./CBS
|Week 9
|BYE
|Week 10: Sunday 11/12
|49ers at Jacksonville Jaguars
|10 a.m./FOX
|Week 11: Sunday 11/19
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 49ers
|1:05 p.m./FOX
|Week 12: Sunday 11/23
|49ers at Seattle Seahawks
|5:20 p.m./NBC
|Week 13: Sunday 12/3
|49ers at Philadelphia Eagles
|1:25 p.m./FOX
|Week 14: Sunday 12/10
|Seahawks at 49ers
|1:05 p.m./FOX
|Week 15: Sunday 12/17
|49ers at Cardinals
|1:05 p.m./CBS
|Week 16: Monday 12/25
|Baltimore Ravens at 49ers
|5:15 p.m./ABC
|Week 17: Sunday 12/31
|49ers at Washington Commanders
|10 a.m./ FOX
|Week 18: TBD
|Rams at 49ers
|TBD
The Week 18 home matchup against the Rams will either be Saturday or Sunday (Jan. 6 or 7). San Francisco’s preseason schedule begins in Las Vegas against the Raiders. They then host the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers in the following weeks. Kickoff times and dates are TBD.
*All times Pacific