(KRON) — The San Francisco 49ers’ schedule for the 2023 season was released Thursday afternoon. The 49ers will play on Thanksgiving (Nov. 23) when they travel to Seattle and face NFC West rival Seahawks. The Baltimore Ravens come to town on Christmas Day.

San Francisco will play in its first Thanksgiving game since 2014 when it lost to the Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium. The 49ers last played on Dec. 25 back in 1993.

The 49ers travel to Philadelphia to face the Eagles on Week 13 in a rematch of last year’s NFC Championship.

Here’s the full schedule below:

Game Time/Network* Week 1: Sunday 9/10 49ers at Pittsburgh Steelers 10 a.m./FOX Week 2: Sunday 9/17 49ers at Los Angeles Rams 1:05 p.m./FOX Week 3: Thursday 9/21 New York Giants at 49ers 5:15 p.m./Prime Week 4: Sunday 10/1 Arizona Cardinals at 49ers 1:25 p.m./FOX Week 5: Sunday 10/8 Dallas Cowboys at 49ers 5:20 p.m./NBC Week 6: Sunday 10/15 49ers at Cleveland Browns 10 a.m./FOX Week 7: Monday 10/23 49ers at Minnesota Vikings 5:15 p.m./ESPN Week 8: Sunday 10/29 Cincinnati Bengals at 49ers 1:25 p.m./CBS Week 9 BYE Week 10: Sunday 11/12 49ers at Jacksonville Jaguars 10 a.m./FOX Week 11: Sunday 11/19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 49ers 1:05 p.m./FOX Week 12: Sunday 11/23 49ers at Seattle Seahawks 5:20 p.m./NBC Week 13: Sunday 12/3 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles 1:25 p.m./FOX Week 14: Sunday 12/10 Seahawks at 49ers 1:05 p.m./FOX Week 15: Sunday 12/17 49ers at Cardinals 1:05 p.m./CBS Week 16: Monday 12/25 Baltimore Ravens at 49ers 5:15 p.m./ABC Week 17: Sunday 12/31 49ers at Washington Commanders 10 a.m./ FOX Week 18: TBD Rams at 49ers TBD

The Week 18 home matchup against the Rams will either be Saturday or Sunday (Jan. 6 or 7). San Francisco’s preseason schedule begins in Las Vegas against the Raiders. They then host the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers in the following weeks. Kickoff times and dates are TBD.

*All times Pacific