(KRON) — The San Francisco 49ers’ schedule for the 2023 season was released Thursday afternoon. The 49ers will play on Thanksgiving (Nov. 23) when they travel to Seattle and face NFC West rival Seahawks. The Baltimore Ravens come to town on Christmas Day.

San Francisco will play in its first Thanksgiving game since 2014 when it lost to the Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium. The 49ers last played on Dec. 25 back in 1993.

The 49ers travel to Philadelphia to face the Eagles on Week 13 in a rematch of last year’s NFC Championship.

Here’s the full schedule below:

GameTime/Network*
Week 1: Sunday 9/1049ers at Pittsburgh Steelers10 a.m./FOX
Week 2: Sunday 9/1749ers at Los Angeles Rams1:05 p.m./FOX
Week 3: Thursday 9/21New York Giants at 49ers 5:15 p.m./Prime
Week 4: Sunday 10/1Arizona Cardinals at 49ers1:25 p.m./FOX
Week 5: Sunday 10/8Dallas Cowboys at 49ers5:20 p.m./NBC
Week 6: Sunday 10/1549ers at Cleveland Browns10 a.m./FOX
Week 7: Monday 10/2349ers at Minnesota Vikings 5:15 p.m./ESPN
Week 8: Sunday 10/29Cincinnati Bengals at 49ers1:25 p.m./CBS
Week 9BYE
Week 10: Sunday 11/1249ers at Jacksonville Jaguars10 a.m./FOX
Week 11: Sunday 11/19Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 49ers1:05 p.m./FOX
Week 12: Sunday 11/2349ers at Seattle Seahawks5:20 p.m./NBC
Week 13: Sunday 12/349ers at Philadelphia Eagles1:25 p.m./FOX
Week 14: Sunday 12/10Seahawks at 49ers1:05 p.m./FOX
Week 15: Sunday 12/1749ers at Cardinals 1:05 p.m./CBS
Week 16: Monday 12/25Baltimore Ravens at 49ers5:15 p.m./ABC
Week 17: Sunday 12/31 49ers at Washington Commanders10 a.m./ FOX
Week 18: TBDRams at 49ersTBD

The Week 18 home matchup against the Rams will either be Saturday or Sunday (Jan. 6 or 7). San Francisco’s preseason schedule begins in Las Vegas against the Raiders. They then host the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers in the following weeks. Kickoff times and dates are TBD.

*All times Pacific