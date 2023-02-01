SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is not coming back to the team next season, head coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday in the final press conference of the 2022 season.

Shanahan was asked if Garoppolo, who agreed to a $6.5 fully guaranteed salary for the 2022 season, was going to be back as a member of the 49ers in 2023.

“No, I don’t see any scenario of that,” Shanahan said in response.

Garoppolo and the 49ers agreed to rework his contract last August, and the quarterback stayed with the team on a one-year deal, which included a no-trade clause. The deal also prevented San Francisco from franchise-tagging him for 2023.

The 49ers were glad they kept Garoppolo, 31, after starter Trey Lance went down with a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2 against the Seahawks. Garoppolo started every game after that until suffering a season-ending foot injury in Week 13 against the Dolphins.

Rookie Brock Purdy took over as starter and won every game until Sunday’s NFC Championship loss in which he tore his right elbow (throwing arm) ligament. He is expected to be out for six months, according to ESPN.

Lance, who was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft which the 49ers traded up for, is expected to be QB1 by the time training camp rolls around in the summer. That’s primarily in part because Lance would have recovered from his injury last September while Purdy will likely still be rehabbing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.