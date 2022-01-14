Shanahan, Quinn bring painful past to 49ers-Cowboys meeting

FILE – Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn, right, talks with offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan during a workout at the NFL football team’s practice facility in Flowery Branch, Ga., Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. Kyle Shanahan and Dan Quinn will always share the painful memory of coaching in the Super Bowl together with Atlanta five years ago when the Falcons couldn’t hold a 25-point lead in the second half of a loss to New England. The wild-card meeting Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 between the visiting 49ers (10-7) and Cowboys (12-5) is the first in the playoffs involving both coaches since that crushing loss in Houston.(AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan and Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will always share the painful memory of coaching in the Super Bowl together with Atlanta five years ago.

That’s when the Falcons lost to New England in overtime after infamously blowing a 28-3 lead in the second half.

The wild-card meeting Sunday between the 49ers and Cowboys will be the first postseason game involving both coaches since that crushing Super Bowl loss in Houston.

Quinn was Atlanta’s coach, and Shanahan was his offensive coordinator.