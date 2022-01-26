South Bay couple heads to LA to cheer on 49ers in NFC Championship game

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – One South Bay couple is heading to Southern California to watch the Niners-Rams showdown at Sunday’s NFC Championship game.

“We were just thrilled,” Leticia Mosto said.

Leticia and Sal Mosto are thrilled they booked tickets to the NFC Championship game right after the Niners’ victory over the Green Bay Packers.

“The moment they won we jumped online. We started searching everything from StubHub to Vivid,” Leticia said.

“To TickPick, we went online researching different ticket websites,” Sal said.

As for the grand total:

“The tickets were $900 with fees included,” Sal said.

That’s $900 per person and for these 49ers season ticket holders, it is all about the experience.

“It’s a big deal for sure but you know we’ve been laying low the last two years because of COVID so we figured heck we’re going to splurge. We’re going to enjoy a nice game,” Leticia said.

“Life is short, you get to enjoy the moment you never know when you get that shot in the game to get back there,” Sal said.

The Mosto’s are flying out to Los Angeles from San Jose Airport this weekend to meet up with friends and neighbors who are also attending the game.

Now that the quest searching for tickets is over, flight and hotel booked, it’s down to packing.

“I’m kind of going back and forth on which jersey I’m going to wear but I may just use my autographed Garoppolo, I’m not sure yet,” Leticia said.

One thing for sure, the Morgan Hill couple will be among the red and gold filling the stands at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

“I was raised a Niner fan so this is like an honor to be there and oh man I’m just so excited hoping for the Super Bowl,” Leticia said.