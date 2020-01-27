Super Bowl 54 tickets now averaging at $6,540

MIAMI (KRON) – We’re now just days away from Super Bowl 54 in Miami.

As Feb. 2 draws near, ticket prices for the big game aren’t getting any cheaper, but according to StubHub, there are still plenty of tickets available if you’re thinking of booking a last-minute trip to cheer on the 49ers.

StubHub reports the average price of tickets sold was $6,540 with more than 3,700 tickets still available.

But if you’re on a budget, you can get in for as low as $4,550.

People from all over the United States are headed to the big game, with 22% of buyers coming from California, 15% from Missouri/Kansas, and 7% Florida.

Akshay Khanna, general manager of sports at StubHub, said sales out of California have increased by over 200%, with the top cities in California (Fullerton and San Francisco) home to buyers.

Now if you’re headed from the Bay to Miami, don’t forget you’ll have to shell out for flights and accommodations unless you’re lucky enough to have a connection or two.

We checked Google Flights to see what roundtrip airfares are going for right now, and you can still catch some pretty good last-minute deals via Frontier if you just plan on staying the weekend. Those tickets are going for a little under $300 roundtrip if you’re willing to be flexible.

Latest Stories: