Super Bowl LIV: Countdown begins to big 49ers, Chiefs matchup

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – It’s officially SUPER BOWL SUNDAY!

Niners fans from the Bay Area to Miami are ready for the red and gold’s chance to win their 6th Super Bowl championship.

KRON4 is airing a special Super Bowl edition of the KRON4 Morning News Weekend, with every angle of the big game covered for you.

Tune in for full team coverage all morning, including Sara Stinson and Kate Rooney in Miami, covering how the fans, teams, and venue are getting ready for the biggest sporting event of the year.

Will Tran and Charles Clifford are here in the Bay Area to show you all the special events celebrating the Niners this Super Bowl Sunday.

Super Bowl LIV between the 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. PST.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will be performing this year’s halftime show, and are planning to honor the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant during their performance.

