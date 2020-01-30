Super Bowl LIV: Football, food, fun at Fan Experience in Miami

MIAMI (KRON) – It’s hot and humid in Miami, with temperatures heading into the high 70’s this Thursday ahead of the big Super Bowl.

It’s a perk for fans who not only live here, but those who traveled thousands of miles to be here.

With just days until the big game, fans are soaking up the sun and enjoying events like the fan experience at the Miami Convention Center.

Fans got to do NFL drills, throw footballs, kick field goals, and even pretend to be apart of the NFC champs 49ers or AFC champs Chiefs.

You can even see how a football is made – the official kind that will be used during Sunday’s epic game.

KRON4 did talk to a Chiefs fan on the plane who said it’s going to be a tough game – so may the better team win!

(Hopefully it’s the Niners!)

In the meantime, fans get to enjoy what Miami has to offer, including the delicious food, sun, and dozens of parties going on.

