Super Bowl LIV tickets: Here are the cheapest, most expensive seats

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Niners fans – if you’re thinking about taking a trip to watch the big Super Bowl game, it’s gonna cost you!

According to TicketIQ, the cheapest tickets in the nosebleeds are a little over $4,300.

The cheapest lower-level ticket is nearly $5,100.

If you’re more of a single-ticket kind of person, that’ll run you more than $22,000.

Don’t forget about fluctuating flight prices or hotel accommodations, which are bound to hike up prices and ultimately sell out in the days leading up to the big game.

The Niners take on the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

