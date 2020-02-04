The future is female and 49ers coach Katie Sowers is proving just that

SANTA CLARA (KRON) – While the San Francisco 49ers aren’t walking away with the Lombardi trophy, offensive assistant Katie Sowers is paving the way for women years to come.

Sowers is the first woman to coach in a Super Bowl and to be featured in a commercial letting young girls know they can achieve anything they put their mind to.

Thousands of fans took to Twitter following Sunday’s match up to thank Sowers for breaking boundaries for woman setting the example if you can dream it, you can achieve it.

“I hope you know what an incredible thing you accomplished yesterday.” – Ellen DeGeneres

“We erupted in applause at our house when your segment ran during the Super Bowl. It was very moving. We were rooting for the Chiefs to win (I’m from MO) but you should know we think you are awesome!” – Jenna Fischer

“You’re setting the bar and inspiring women all over the world. Heard you speak a few years back at the Sports Exchange Summit in KC, have been a huge fan ever since. You’re leaving your mark and it’s bigger than any Super Bowl, Coach Sowers!” – Jarrett Sutton

“What you’ve accomplished transcends wins and losses. For all the laughing and dancing, replays and interviews, your segment was the only part of our TV night where we stopped, hit rewind, summoned all the kids, asked for quiet, and hit play. You’ve inspired millions.” – Adam Zucker

“Katie Sowers is making history today as the first woman to coach in the Super Bowl! I love her story and the message she’s sending to people across the world. Dream big and be bold!” – Chris Capossela

Sowers said in a statement, “I want anyone who sees my story, not just women, to know that anything is possible if you truly believe it and work for it. Your gender, your sexual orientation, your skin color — those are all just a part of what makes you who you are. Those things should never limit how far you can go in this world.”



