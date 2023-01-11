SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco 49ers are back in the playoffs for the second straight year. Unlike last year, the team will get to play at least one home game in front of their fans — thanks to being the No. 2 seed in the NFC.

San Francisco (13-4) will face division rival Seattle Seahawks (9-8) Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. This will be the 49ers’ first home playoff game since Jan. 19, 2020 when they beat the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship.

However, how much will it cost to get a seat in the building for this NFC Wild Card matchup?

Cheapest seat for 49ers vs. Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium

Ticketmaster is the 49ers’ official ticket partner. All the other sites listed above are resale ticket companies. The prices listed above are for one ticket before fees.

There are slightly cheaper tickets sale on the aforementioned websites, but those are “Standing Room Only” tickets.

The 49ers beat Seattle twice during the regular season, a 27-7 home win in Week 2 and a 21-13 road win in Week 15.

*Prices as of 1:45 p.m. PT