(KRON) — 49ers star defensive end Nick Bosa agreed to a record extension on Wednesday that makes him the highest-paid defensive player in history. The deal, which was officially signed on Friday, will reportedly pay Bosa $170 million for the next five years, including $122.5 million guaranteed.

With all that money going into his bank account, what will the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year’s first purchase be?

A house.

“Definitely get a house out here, which will be a pretty big purchase,” Bosa said with a chuckle during a news conference Friday, which was his first time speaking to the media since signing the deal. Watch the soundbite in the video player above.

Bosa’s answer may sound cliché. However, buying a house in the Bay Area — specifically in Santa Clara County — isn’t an easy purchase, even for an NFL player.

Before signing his huge extension, Bosa’s 2022 salary was $895,000, according to Spotrac.

The median home value in Santa Clara County is approximately $1.4 million, according to multiple reports. Zillow Economist Orphe Divounguy predicts housing prices in the Bay Area going up another 2.5 percent.

It’s good news for Bosa that buying a home in one of the most expensive counties in America just got a little easier. Bosa and the 49ers will open the 2023 season at Pittsburgh this Sunday for a 10 a.m. PT kickoff against the Steelers.

KRON4’s Philippe Djegal contributed to this report.