Thursday Night Football: 49ers face Cardinals in battle of the draft picks

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco 49ers will travel to Arizona on Halloween to take on the Cardinals. All eyes will be on rookie defensive end Nick Bosa as he faces rookie quarterback Kyler Murray.

The primetime game will showcase the top two 2019 NFL draft picks.

Arizona had the number one overall pick selecting Kyler Murray and San Francisco drafted Nick Bosa at No. 2.

Bosa was asked Tuesday following practice if it meant anything going up against the No. 1 overall draft pick.

“He’s a really good player. He went No. 1 for a reason. They run a lot of zone read, quick games, screens, play actions. A lot of stuff that’s suppose to slow down the d-line. So we’re going to have to prepare in a short week and be ready for it.”

The 49ers will have a quick turn around as they took on the Carolina Panthers Sunday blowing them out, 51-13. With three days of rest, the team will have to be fully prepared if they want to remain undefeated.

Bosa added, “I’ve never done a game this quick, so it’ll be a challenge for me.”

Quarterback Kyler Murray is looking forward to the match up against the defensive end.

“Yeah I’ve met Nick, I’m looking forward to playing him on Thursday. He’s a freak, he’s a good player for sure. I’ll have to keep my head on a swivel on Thursday.”

On Thursday the players will meet up in an NFC West matchup.

This is the sixth time in the past thirty years that the No. 1 and 2 picks in the draft will face each other as rookies when one plays on the offense and the other on defense.

Reporters asked Arizona’s head coach Kliff Kingsbury about their decision to draft Murray at the No. 1 spot.

“We ended up taking Kyler. We thought that was the best move for our organization, but we know whoever was going to take Nick was going to get a dominant player in this league.”

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was glad they did.

“I had a pretty good feeling and hope that they we’re going in the direction they did. Not that I wanted to play against Kyler either, but we knew we weren’t taking a quarterback. But, we were really hoping Nick was going to be there and they kept it close to their vest and you never truly knew until the end.”

