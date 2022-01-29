United Airlines surprises 49ers fans with pep rally ahead of NFC championship

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – San Francisco Airport is packed with die hard 49er fans today ahead of the NFC championship game against the LA Rams.

It’s a party at @flySFO! @united’s game plan was a success.



The airline surprised @49ers fans with a pep rally 🥁 this morning as dozens board a flight to Los Angeles ahead of tomorrow’s game 🏈 @kron4news pic.twitter.com/TmzMtU4ay6 — Camila Barco (@cbarcotv) January 29, 2022

United Airlines planned a surprise pep rally with the team’s drumline.

Dozens of fans have already made their way down South.

For some, the pricey trip is worth it.

As of Saturday morning, the cheapest tickets for Sunday’s big game are $550 dollars on StubHub.

Some tickets are going for over a thousand dollars.

You also have to factor in the hotel, the airfare, as well as the food and drink.

According to StubHub, Sunday’s game is trending towards being the number one best-selling playoff game in history.

The Niners have beat the Rams twice in the regular season.

During week 18, the 49ers walked away with an overtime win of 27 to 24.