DENVER (KRON) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo committed a mistake no NFL quarterback wants to make.

As he was dropping back to pass, Garoppolo stepped out of bounds from his own end zone Sunday night against the Broncos in Denver. That resulted in a safety and two points for the home team — causing Garoppolo to trend on Twitter for the wrong reasons.

Move over Dan Orlovsky.

Orlovsky, a former Detriot Lions quarterback and now ESPN NFL analyst, is rejoicing. In 2008, Orlovsky infamously ran into the back of his own endzone in a road game against the Minnesota Vikings — a year the Lions finished 0-16.

“IVE NEVER BEEN HAPPIER,” Orlovsky tweeted. “FFFFREEEEEDDDOOOMMMM.”

Garoppolo committed the error with about 10 minutes left in the 3rd quarter. The 49ers were leading 7-3 before the safety brought the game to a 7-5 score.

As of 7:45 p.m., the 49ers are up 7-5 at the end of the 3rd quarter. Garoppolo threw the game’s only touchdown after a 3-yard pass to receiver Brandon Aiyuk in the first quarter.

After starting most of the 2021 season and leading the 49ers to the NFC Championship, Garoppolo lost his starting job to Trey Lance to begin the 2022 campaign. Garoppolo reclaimed his starting role after Lance injured his ankle last Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.