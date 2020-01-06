Watch parties locations set for 49ers playoff game

(KRON) — 49ers Faithful, unite!
The San Francisco 49ers will host the Minnesota Vikings Saturday, Jan. 11 after the Vikings’ upset the New Orleans Saints in OT in the wild-card round of the NFC playoffs.
The winner of the matchup will advance to the NFC Championship game.
If you’re not able to be at Levi’s Stadium to watch the game, the 49ers will host two official watch parties in the Bay Area for The Faithful to cheer on the team during the Divisional Playoff game.
The locations are:
SPIN SF
690 Folsom Street, #100
San Francisco, CA 94107
SP2 Communal Bar + Restaurant
72 N. Almaden Ave.
San Jose, CA 95110
Upon arrival, 49ers-branded thundersticks and koozies will be handed out while supplies last.
The game will be shown on all TV screens at the venues. Event organizers will replicate Levi’s Stadium atmosphere with official team chants, scoring songs and more.
At the end of each quarter, there will be a raffle with 49ers prize bags and memorabilia.
A limited food and beverage menu will be available for purchase throughout the event.
The game is set to begin at 1:35 p.m. Doors open 60 minutes prior to kickoff and close following 49ers Postgame Live.
Go Niners!
