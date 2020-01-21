What it will cost to see 49ers play in Super Bowl LIV

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Thinking about heading to Miami for Super Bowl LIV to cheer on the San Francisco 49ers?

Well, it’s not going to be cheap.

The 49ers will be taking on the Kansas City Chiefs on February 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Here are estimates of what you might spend when making the trip:

Tickets

According to TicketIQ, the cheapest tickets are about $4,500 each, and that is for a seat in the nosebleeds.

If you want to get closer to the field, you could be spending anywhere from $10,000 to $49,000 per ticket.

The tickets that are priced at $49,000 are in the 72 Club, a section on the lower sideline with luxurious seats.

With this ticket, you will have access to the 72 Club with all-inclusive food and beverages, in addition to in-seat service, premium parking, more comfortable seats, and much more.

What do you think? Maybe it’s worth the price to see the 49ers as you’ve never seen them before.

Flights

Miami International Airport is about an 18-mile drive to the stadium.

SFO to MIA:

Looking to make it a long weekend? If you fly out of SFO on Friday, January 31 and return on Monday, February 3, you can find a single roundtrip ticket anywhere between $651 and $1,500, according to CheapFlights.com.

There are still some flights going out on Saturday, February 1 that are priced as low as $547 roundtrip.

OAK to MIA:

A single roundtrip ticket for a flight out of Oakland on Friday and returning Monday are priced between $611 and $1,551.

Rather fly out on Saturday? Tickets are a little cheaper, starting as low as $436 up to $1,374.

CLICK HERE to find information on shuttles, car rentals, and other transportation once you land in Miami.

Hotels

According to Hotels.com, if you’d like a room at a hotel closest to the stadium, you could pay between $445 and $7,772 a night.

Here are some of the hotels listed that are closest to Hard Rock Stadium:

Cheaper Prices:

Rodeway Inn Miami (2.9 miles) – Prices starting at 445/night

WoodSpring Suites Miramar (3.8 miles) – Prices starting at $683/night

May-Dee Suite (4.6 miles) – Prices starting at $489/night

Quality Inn & Suites Hollywood Boulevard (4.7 miles) – Prices starting at $499/night

Best Western Plus Hollywood/Aventura (5 miles) – Prices starting at $599/night

More Expensive Prices:

Acqualina Resort and Spa (7.4 miles) – Prices starting at $6,500/night

Luxury Sunny Isles Beach Condos by Hosteeva (7.1 miles) – Prices starting at $1,142/night

Villa Aluza (8.3 miles) – Prices starting at $7,772/night

Grand Beach Hotel Bay Harbor (8.3 miles) – Prices starting at $1,132/night

Some hotels are already fully booked for the weekend, so don’t wait too long to book your room.

Airbnb:

There are also apartments or houses that you can rent through Airbnb for the weekend.

You can book an entire apartment that fits six guests for about $500 per night.

KRONon’s Sanaz Tahernia spoke with spokesperson Ben Breit about booking an Airbnb.

49ers Gear

Do you still have some extra cash after booking your hotel, flights, and getting your game ticket? Why not get yourself some new gear ahead of the game.

You can get a Jimmy Garoppolo, Nick Bosa, or George Kittle Super Bowl LIV Bound jersey from the NFL Shop right now for $119.99.

NFC Champion T-shirts range from $27.99 to $34.99 and a sweatshirt is $64.99.

If you prefer, you can always pick up your 49ers souvenir when you touch down in Florida.

