Writers association names 49ers’ Nick Bosa NFL rookie of the year

SANTA CLARA (KRON) – Professional Football Writers of America announced on Tuesday edge rusher Nick Bosa, has been named rookie of the year.

On top of rookie of the year, Bosa was also named Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Bosa was the second overall pick in the ’19 draft out of Ohio State.

The rookie appeared in all 16 regular season games in 2019.

Bosa posted nine sacks, which was third among all NFL rookies and led the NFL with 25 quarterback hits in his first season.

The rookie also registered 47 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss, which tied for fifth among all NFL players, two fumble recoveries, a forced fumble and an interception.

Bosa is the fifth 49ers player to win NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, joining cornerback Bruce Taylor (1970), defensive tackle Dana Stubblefield (1993), linebacker Patrick Willis (2007) and edge rusher Aldon Smith (2011).

The Professional Football Writers of America is the official voice of pro football writers. This is the 56th season for the association.

PFWA promotes fighting for access to NFL personnel to best serve the public.

The association is made up of accredited writers who cover the NFL and the 32 teams daily.

